7 Townhomes, Single-Family House Plan...

7 Townhomes, Single-Family House Planned On Olive Street

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A Chattanooga developer has bought the site of the former Kmart on Highway 153 for $5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr mom 35,201
Nude male house cleaning 5 hr tom 3
This is what it now takes to get a job??? 9 hr ThomasA 28
News Hixson Man Charged With Defrauding Investors 18 hr ChicagoMoney 1
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Sun VaXxEd 9,773
Tim Short Mazda (Dec '16) Jun 30 Mazda 3
So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ... Jun 30 ThomasA 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,753 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC