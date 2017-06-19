York Named SNMMI-TS Outstanding Educator Of The Year
Dusty York, Chattanooga State associate professor and clinical coordinator of Nuclear Medicine, was named the recipient of the 2017 SNMMI-TS Outstanding Educator of the Year, during the awards recognition portion of the SNMMI Annual Meeting on June 11. According to Nikki Wenzel-Lamb, director of Leadership and SNMMI-TS administrator, "Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|2 hr
|Rejected_Outcast
|22
|So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ...
|5 hr
|TNisACorruptState
|1
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Lmao
|34,646
|Railroad Workers
|Wed
|Hott10
|2
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|Tue
|George
|4
|Best place to meet swingers or milfs?
|Jun 19
|Big Donkey
|1
|Unlucky me
|Jun 14
|Shameonme
|27
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC