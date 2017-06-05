Where We Eat Exhibit Features Works By Jane Newman Displayed At Local Restaurants
"Where We Eat," a series of paintings by local artist Jane Newman capturing familiar moments at some favorite local eateries, will be on exhibit June 19-July 28. "Where We Eat," a series of paintings by local artist Jane Newman capturing familiar moments at some favorite local eateries, will be on exhibit June 19-July 28. It will be at Reflections ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unlucky me
|5 hr
|Shameonme
|13
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|6 hr
|Jack
|505
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|Ok ok ok ok
|34,356
|any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13)
|Sat
|ufclady
|7
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Call me quick
|33
|Sherry (Dunlavy) Loach & Taylor Loach
|Fri
|RedBetty
|1
|I want to know
|Thu
|Eternal truth
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC