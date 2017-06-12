Walmart Foundation Helps Fight Hunger With Tennessee Day Of Giving
Walmart Store Manager Josh Blevins and Walmart associates presented the check to David McCorkle, chief financial officer, and other employees and board members with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank Walmart Foundation is helping fight hunger in Tennessee and celebrating a "Day of Giving" Friday, awarding 14 nonprofits a total of $519,000 in grants.
