Waitress charged after accidentally d...

Waitress charged after accidentally dropping cocaine in deputy's drink

8 hrs ago

When the waitress was arrested on assault and possession charges, she told police she had another bag of cocaine in her bra. CHATTANOOGA, TN A former waitress in Tennessee faces drug-related charges after investigators say a bag of her cocaine fell into a glass of water brought to an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

