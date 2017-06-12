Volunteers Raise $21,859.04 For Ronald McDonald House Day Of Change
Hundreds of volunteers and local celebrities collected $21,859.04 in spare change at 36 McDonald's Restaurants for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga, a "home away from home" for families of ill or injured children during Day of Change on Friday, June 2. Day of Change is an annual RMHC event that's purpose is to show the ... (more)
