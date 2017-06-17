University of Tennessee releases Title IX report
The independent Title IX Commission charged last January with helping the University of Tennessee system enhance its efforts to be a national model dealing with Title IX compliance on UT's campuses statewide has completed and submitted its report to UT President Joe DiPietro. "I'm very appreciative of the Commission's work," DiPietro said.
