"The Dry Parched Earth:" The 58th North Carolina Infantry and the Assault on Snodgrass Hill

Fort Oglethorpe, GA: On the weekend of June 17 & 18, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present living history programs at Snodgrass Hill focusing on the experiences of the 58th North Carolina Infantry, a unit which participated in the attack on Snodgrass Hill. Programs will take place at Snodgrass Hill and will be marked with special event signs.

