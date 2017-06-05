"The Dry Parched Earth:" The 58th North Carolina Infantry and the Assault on Snodgrass Hill
Fort Oglethorpe, GA: On the weekend of June 17 & 18, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present living history programs at Snodgrass Hill focusing on the experiences of the 58th North Carolina Infantry, a unit which participated in the attack on Snodgrass Hill. Programs will take place at Snodgrass Hill and will be marked with special event signs.
