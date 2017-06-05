The Coathangers Return To Chattanooga July 19 At JJ's Bohemia
The Coathangers return to Chattanooga for a show at JJ's Bohemia on July 19 in support of their new EP, Parasite, that's streaming everywhere now and out on vinyl June 30 on Suicide Squeeze Records.
