Tennessee man sentenced in plan to attack New York mosque
A Tennessee man who was convicted of planning an attack on a New York mosque has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison. WTVC-TV in Chattanooga reports that a judge sentenced 65-year-old Robert Doggart of Signal Mountain to 235 months on Wednesday.
