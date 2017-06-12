Tennessee man sentenced in plan to at...

Tennessee man sentenced in plan to attack New York mosque

13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Tennessee man who was convicted of planning an attack on a New York mosque has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison. WTVC-TV in Chattanooga reports that a judge sentenced 65-year-old Robert Doggart of Signal Mountain to 235 months on Wednesday.

