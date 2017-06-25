Tennessee Board of Regents approves 2.6 percent increase in In-State Tuition Rates
The Tennessee Board of Regents has approved a 2.6 percent increase in in-state tuition rates at its community and technical colleges for 2017-18. Except for one year when the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology asked for a small increase in fees rather than tuition, it is the lowest increase for the community and technical colleges combined since 1991-92.
