Smallwood reunion set Oct. 14-15 in Chattanooga
Former students, faculty and staff of the Children's Re-Education Center, later renamed Smallwood at Moccasin Bend, Chattanooga during the years of 1968 and 1969 are invited to a reunion/gathering Oct. 7 and 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. both days. Location is the rear of the center's playground area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|31 min
|yet another Irving
|34,412
|Crooked Cops (May '14)
|8 hr
|Metwo
|2
|Unlucky me
|15 hr
|Eternal truth
|19
|chatt pain clinics (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Dee
|36
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Jack
|505
|any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13)
|Jun 10
|ufclady
|7
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Jun 10
|Call me quick
|33
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC