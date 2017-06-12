Smallwood reunion set Oct. 14-15 in Chattanooga

Former students, faculty and staff of the Children's Re-Education Center, later renamed Smallwood at Moccasin Bend, Chattanooga during the years of 1968 and 1969 are invited to a reunion/gathering Oct. 7 and 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. both days. Location is the rear of the center's playground area.

