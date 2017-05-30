Skeletal remains identified as those ...

Skeletal remains identified as those of robbery suspect

Skeletal remains discovered two months ago in Tennessee have been identified as belonging to the primary suspect in a robbery nearly a year ago. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Cleveland Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that an autopsy at a Knoxville forensic center confirmed that bones found March 29 were that of Joshua Arp.

