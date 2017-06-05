Sharks Sighted At The Chattanooga Airport
Sharks and other sea creatures in the Tennessee Aquarium's Secret Reef exhibit can be viewed live at the Chattanooga Airport Some new creatures are thrilling travelers passing through the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.
