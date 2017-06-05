Run honoring servicemen killed in Chattanooga attack to be held for second year
For the second year in a row, a July 16 run/walk event will be held to commemorate the anniversary of the fatal shootings of five servicemen in Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Heroes Run raised $15,000 for the installation, but the event's organizers have made a few changes they hope will help raise even more, the most notable being that it will be held on the Riverpark instead of Amnicola Highway.
