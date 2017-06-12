RSB Of Chattanooga And Ymca y-Cap To Meet Up For Skills And Drills
Rock Steady Boxing of Chattanooga will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Friday, June 23 at the YMCA Healthy Living Center at North River.
