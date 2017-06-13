Rhea County couple charged with harne...

Rhea County couple charged with harnessing 5-year-old with special needs to floor

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Rhea County couple has been charged with aggravated child abuse after investigators say they kept a 5-year-old with a mental disability harnessed to the floor. Detectives with the Rhea County Sheriff's Office told WTVC-TV the mother, Monica Hall, and her boyfriend, Dennis Couch, used a medium-sized dog harness attached to a man's belt and fastened with electrical tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 2 min Could a done it 34,438
Unlucky me 1 hr glorify him 21
party supplies 3 hr atxvibes 1
News Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested For Assault (Aug '07) 5 hr Ex employee 11
Crooked Cops (May '14) Tue Metwo 2
chatt pain clinics (Jan '12) Mon Dee 36
heathens mc (Jan '14) Jun 11 Jack 505
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC