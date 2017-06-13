Rhea County couple charged with harnessing 5-year-old with special needs to floor

A Rhea County couple has been charged with aggravated child abuse after investigators say they kept a 5-year-old with a mental disability harnessed to the floor. Detectives with the Rhea County Sheriff's Office told WTVC-TV the mother, Monica Hall, and her boyfriend, Dennis Couch, used a medium-sized dog harness attached to a man's belt and fastened with electrical tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.