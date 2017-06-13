Rhea County couple charged with harnessing 5-year-old with special needs to floor
A Rhea County couple has been charged with aggravated child abuse after investigators say they kept a 5-year-old with a mental disability harnessed to the floor. Detectives with the Rhea County Sheriff's Office told WTVC-TV the mother, Monica Hall, and her boyfriend, Dennis Couch, used a medium-sized dog harness attached to a man's belt and fastened with electrical tape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 min
|Could a done it
|34,438
|Unlucky me
|1 hr
|glorify him
|21
|party supplies
|3 hr
|atxvibes
|1
|Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested For Assault (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Ex employee
|11
|Crooked Cops (May '14)
|Tue
|Metwo
|2
|chatt pain clinics (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Dee
|36
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Jun 11
|Jack
|505
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC