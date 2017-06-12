Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of ...
The shooting happened at the Simpson baseball field where several members of Congress were practicing for the annual Congressional baseball game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested For Assault (Aug '07)
|3 min
|Ex employee
|11
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|44 min
|Squidy
|34,417
|Unlucky me
|16 hr
|Rickybobby
|20
|Crooked Cops (May '14)
|Tue
|Metwo
|2
|chatt pain clinics (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Dee
|36
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Jun 11
|Jack
|505
|any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13)
|Jun 10
|ufclady
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC