Reducing Violent Crime Is Priority From Police Chief Search Community Survey
The city of Chattanooga on Friday released the findings of a community survey, which was distributed by the Citizen Safety Coalition from May 16-June 9. The survey findings will be provided to the selection committee who will use this feedback to inform their selection criteria as they review applications and interview candidates for the job of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Eternal truth
|34,489
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Eternal truth
|939
|Railroad Workers
|Thu
|HiRailLife
|1
|Unlucky me
|Jun 14
|Shameonme
|27
|party supplies
|Jun 14
|atxvibes
|1
|Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested For Assault (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Ex employee
|11
|Crooked Cops (May '14)
|Jun 13
|Metwo
|2
