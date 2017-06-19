RAM Holding Medical Clinic in AthensFriday, June 23ATHENS, TN (June...
ATHENS, TN Remote Area Medical- RAM, the largest provider of mobile medical clinics in the country delivering free medical, dental, and vision care to underserved and uninsured individuals, children and families, will hold a clinic in Athens, TN at McMinn County High School, located at 2215 Congress Parkway. The parking lot at the clinic location opens at 12:00 a.m. onSaturday, July 8. Ticket distribution begins at 3:00 a.m., and doors open at 6:00 a.m. The same process will repeat on Sunday, July 9. Individuals will be called in order by the number on their ticket and served on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|33 min
|Friend of politics
|34,648
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|Wed
|Rejected_Outcast
|22
|So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ...
|Wed
|TNisACorruptState
|1
|Railroad Workers
|Wed
|Hott10
|2
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|Tue
|George
|4
|Best place to meet swingers or milfs?
|Jun 19
|Big Donkey
|1
|Unlucky me
|Jun 14
|Shameonme
|27
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC