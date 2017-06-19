RAM Holding Medical Clinic in AthensFriday, June 23ATHENS, TN (June...

ATHENS, TN Remote Area Medical- RAM, the largest provider of mobile medical clinics in the country delivering free medical, dental, and vision care to underserved and uninsured individuals, children and families, will hold a clinic in Athens, TN at McMinn County High School, located at 2215 Congress Parkway. The parking lot at the clinic location opens at 12:00 a.m. onSaturday, July 8. Ticket distribution begins at 3:00 a.m., and doors open at 6:00 a.m. The same process will repeat on Sunday, July 9. Individuals will be called in order by the number on their ticket and served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

