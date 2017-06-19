Puckett's Gro. Announces Ty, Kelly and Chuck Spotlight Series
Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant in Downtown Chattanooga has announced a monthly concert series in partnership with country radio station 107.9 Nash Icon and the nationally syndicated morning radio show 'Ty, Kelly and Chuck.'
