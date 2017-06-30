Preservationists Ask Historic Tower Building Not Be Demolished At The Chattanooga Choo Choo
Mr. Smith said, "Having participated in decades of urban success sustained by our historic fabric, I am incredulous that not a finger has been lifted to preserve the little Terminal Building at the Choo Choo.
