! Person Killed, Others Injured, In 2-Vehicle Crash On Mahan Gap Road

One person was killed and others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Mahan Gap Road on Sunday night. Several of those in the wreck were flown or transported via Life Force helicopter, Bradley County EMS, and Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital.

