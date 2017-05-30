My Son Was Shot and Killed. Here's Wh...

My Son Was Shot and Killed. Here's What I'm Doing About It

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Time

In 1999, I was shot in front of my daughter as I walked out of the front door of our home in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where we were hosting a family cookout. The shooting was unintentional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 36 min in other fake news 34,271
News John 'Thunder' Thornton plans 9,000-acre Marion... (Mar '12) 1 hr James 62
Leah Ketterer 22 hr Gill 1
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) May 31 Allaroundit 12
Swingers club (Apr '14) May 31 one hung low 19
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) May 31 one hung low 31
Swingers (Jun '13) May 31 Allaroundit 7
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC