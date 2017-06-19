Morning Pointe's "Longest Day" Car Wash Raises Cash For A Cause

Morning Pointe of Chattanooga at Shallowford residents Martha Dietz, Louise Gork, Betty Fowler, Maxine Spector, Holly Holcomb, life enrichment director at Morning Pointe, and Ruth Lowery, Morning Pointe resident, put in a day of hard work, washing cars while raising money for the Alzheimer's Association during the Longest Day fundraiser The ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.