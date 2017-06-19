Morning Pointe's "Longest Day" Car Wash Raises Cash For A Cause
Morning Pointe of Chattanooga at Shallowford residents Martha Dietz, Louise Gork, Betty Fowler, Maxine Spector, Holly Holcomb, life enrichment director at Morning Pointe, and Ruth Lowery, Morning Pointe resident, put in a day of hard work, washing cars while raising money for the Alzheimer's Association during the Longest Day fundraiser The ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|40 min
|Lmfao
|34,678
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|23
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Eternal truth
|941
|So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ...
|Wed
|TNisACorruptState
|1
|Railroad Workers
|Jun 21
|Anonymous
|2
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|Jun 20
|George
|4
|Best place to meet swingers or milfs?
|Jun 19
|Big Donkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC