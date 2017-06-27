Morgan Stanley Provides $25,000 Grant To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia's largest hunger relief organization serving 20 counties, announced that on Monday, the Morgan Stanley Foundation presented a check for a $25,000 grant to support the Food Bank's fresh produce program.
