Morgan Stanley Provides $25,000 Grant...

Morgan Stanley Provides $25,000 Grant To Chattanooga Area Food Bank

9 hrs ago

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia's largest hunger relief organization serving 20 counties, announced that on Monday, the Morgan Stanley Foundation presented a check for a $25,000 grant to support the Food Bank's fresh produce program.

