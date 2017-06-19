Miss Chattanooga Sarah Harris Wins Ta...

Miss Chattanooga Sarah Harris Wins Talent Award At Miss Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The former featured twirler for the University of Oklahoma's Pride of Oklahoma marching band electrified the Carl Perkins Civic Center audience with her energetic baton and gymnastics routine to "When Love Takes Over" when she twirled three batons simultaneously and ended with an empathic split on the runway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 50 min shades 34,843
This is what it now takes to get a job??? Fri ThomasA 23
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) Jun 23 Eternal truth 941
So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ... Jun 21 TNisACorruptState 1
Railroad Workers Jun 21 Anonymous 2
What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'... Jun 20 George 4
Best place to meet swingers or milfs? Jun 19 Big Donkey 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,749 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC