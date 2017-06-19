Miss Chattanooga Sarah Harris Wins Talent Award At Miss Tennessee
The former featured twirler for the University of Oklahoma's Pride of Oklahoma marching band electrified the Carl Perkins Civic Center audience with her energetic baton and gymnastics routine to "When Love Takes Over" when she twirled three batons simultaneously and ended with an empathic split on the runway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|50 min
|shades
|34,843
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|Fri
|ThomasA
|23
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Jun 23
|Eternal truth
|941
|So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ...
|Jun 21
|TNisACorruptState
|1
|Railroad Workers
|Jun 21
|Anonymous
|2
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|Jun 20
|George
|4
|Best place to meet swingers or milfs?
|Jun 19
|Big Donkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC