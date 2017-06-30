Massengale Found Guilty Of 1st-Degree Murder In Case In Which Body Was Dumped At Cemetery
A Criminal Court jury on Friday afternoon found Chad Massengale guilty of first-degree murder in the case in which the body of 51-year-old Tony Rector was dumped at the Soddy Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
