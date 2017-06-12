Marcia Kling Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 22
Marcia Kling will speak on the power of prayer at the Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon on Thursday, June 22. Networking will be from 11:30 a.m.-noon and lunch from noon- 1 p.m. at the Mountain City Club, 729 Chestnut St. Mrs. Kling is a longtime local television personality employed over 50 years at WTVC-News Channel 9. Mrs. Kling, ... (more)
