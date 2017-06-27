Man Who Fired Shot That Critically In...

Man Who Fired Shot That Critically Injured 8-Year-Old Boy Now Facing Federal Gun Charge

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A man who police say fired a shot that critically injured an eight-year-old boy on June 8 is now facing federal charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 2 min lake truck 34,952
Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09) Tue Snoopy 736
Wedding information. Mon Mom of a great da... 1
Unitarian Universalist not church Mon Duh 2
Supposed Best Rated Cosmetic / Plastic Surgeons... (Sep '12) Mon Autumn2457 2
This is what it now takes to get a job??? Jun 23 ThomasA 23
So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ... Jun 21 TNisACorruptState 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC