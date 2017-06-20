Man Charged In North Chattanooga Murder Says "Wrong Number" Led To Drug Deal That Went Wrong
A man charged in a North Chattanooga murder said a "wrong number" led to his chance meeting with victim Charles "Chas" Holsey and a drug deal that led to the March 2, 2015, slaying. Briston "B.J." Smith Jr. told investigators he thought he was dialing a friend named "Clack" who he said sells marijuana.
