Lookouts John Curtiss Named Southern League Relief Pitcher of the Month For May
The Southern League has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts' relief pitcher, John Curtiss has been named the Southern League-BC Relief Pitcher of the Month for the month of May. During the month of May, Curtiss appeared in eight games and was six-for-six in save opportunities.
