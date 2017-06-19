Live Facebook Video Of Gang Members D...

Live Facebook Video Of Gang Members Displaying Guns Results In No Bond For Rollin 100s Crip

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A video that was live streamed on Facebook showing several Chattanooga gang members displaying guns has resulted in one of those shown having a no bond placed on him in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 5 hr Lol 34,846
This is what it now takes to get a job??? Fri ThomasA 23
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) Jun 23 Eternal truth 941
So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ... Jun 21 TNisACorruptState 1
Railroad Workers Jun 21 Anonymous 2
What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'... Jun 20 George 4
Best place to meet swingers or milfs? Jun 19 Big Donkey 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC