Live Facebook Video Of Gang Members Displaying Guns Results In No Bond For Rollin 100s Crip
A video that was live streamed on Facebook showing several Chattanooga gang members displaying guns has resulted in one of those shown having a no bond placed on him in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Lol
|34,846
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|Fri
|ThomasA
|23
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Jun 23
|Eternal truth
|941
|So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ...
|Jun 21
|TNisACorruptState
|1
|Railroad Workers
|Jun 21
|Anonymous
|2
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|Jun 20
|George
|4
|Best place to meet swingers or milfs?
|Jun 19
|Big Donkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC