July 9 Civil War Round Table features discussion on The Mexican War
On Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m. at Carnton's Fleming Center, the Franklin Civil War Round Table will present Dr. Timothy D. Johnson, speaking on "The Mexican War: A Civil War Training Ground." Johnson is professor and chair of the department of history at Lipscomb University, where he received the Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award in 2001.
