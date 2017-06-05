Judge To Rule Later On Whether Bond S...

Judge To Rule Later On Whether Bond Should Be Lowered For Man Who Killed His Son-In-Law At Ooltewah

Criminal Court Judge Don Poole said he will rule later on whether a $500,000 bond should be lowered for Glen Allen Donaldson, who is charged with the murder last Dec. 29 of his son-in-law, Adam Levi, at the victim's home in Ooltewah. Attorney Jerry Summers called the bond "totally excessive," while prosecutor Cameron Williams said it should be left as is.

