Judge To Rule Later On Whether Bond Should Be Lowered For Man Who Killed His Son-In-Law At Ooltewah

Criminal Court Judge Don Poole said he will rule later on whether a $500,000 bond should be lowered for Glen Allen Donaldson, who is charged with the murder last Dec. 29 of his son-in-law, Adam Levi, at the victim's home in Ooltewah. Attorney Jerry Summers called the bond "totally excessive," while prosecutor Cameron Williams said it should be left as is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.