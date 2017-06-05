Judge To Rule Later On Whether Bond Should Be Lowered For Man Who Killed His Son-In-Law At Ooltewah
Criminal Court Judge Don Poole said he will rule later on whether a $500,000 bond should be lowered for Glen Allen Donaldson, who is charged with the murder last Dec. 29 of his son-in-law, Adam Levi, at the victim's home in Ooltewah. Attorney Jerry Summers called the bond "totally excessive," while prosecutor Cameron Williams said it should be left as is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want to know
|1 hr
|Eternal truth
|6
|Swingers club (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|look4u
|20
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Hey
|34,387
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|look4u
|32
|John 'Thunder' Thornton plans 9,000-acre Marion... (Mar '12)
|Jun 3
|James
|62
|Leah Ketterer
|Jun 2
|Gill
|1
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Allaroundit
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC