Joint Investigation Results In Indictment Of Whitwell Police Chief On Multiple Charges
A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Marion County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the indictment of the Whitwell police chief on multiple charges, including tampering with evidence, theft of property and official misconduct.
