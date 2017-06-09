Jeen International Is Expanding

Jeen International Is Expanding

The reactors will be complemented by heat exchangers and cooling systems to support the growth of the company's Jeesperse CPW and ICE-T technology platform. These additions will allow for faster R&D-to-market production and will also greatly improve process capabilities, according to the company.

