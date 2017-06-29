Jaime Ponce, M.D. Joins CHI Memorial Medical Group
CHI Memorial Medical Group welcomes Jaime Ponce, M.D. Dr. Ponce earned his medical degree at Escuela De Medicinia Ignacio a Santos, Instituto Tecnologico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.
