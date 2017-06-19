Haslam Appoints William A. Young To Claims Commission
Governor Bill Haslam has named William A. Young of Knoxville to the Tennessee Claims Commission, replacing William O. Shults of Newport whose terms expires June 30. The appointment is for the Eastern Division and is subject to confirmation by resolution of both houses of the Tennessee General Assembly.
