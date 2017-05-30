Habitat For Humanity Partners With Co...

Habitat For Humanity Partners With Collier Construction To Kick Off...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

This home will be the ninth Habitat home built in this community. along with 30 employees will volunteer more than 300 hours to complete skilled tasks that are traditionally subcontracted out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr Ha ha 34,310
News John 'Thunder' Thornton plans 9,000-acre Marion... (Mar '12) Sat James 62
Leah Ketterer Fri Gill 1
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) May 31 Allaroundit 12
Swingers club (Apr '14) May 31 one hung low 19
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) May 31 one hung low 31
Swingers (Jun '13) May 31 Allaroundit 7
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC