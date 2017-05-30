GNTC's Medical Management Program Perfect In 2017
Georgia Northwestern Technical College Health Information Management Technology instructors Donna Estes, left, and Susan Bowman, right, pose with one of their latest success stories in Ringgold, Ga.'
