Gas Prices Drop 2.8 Cents In Chattanooga
Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.96 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.
