Gallery 2232 At Scenic City Clay Arts...

Gallery 2232 At Scenic City Clay Arts Features Jamie Peterson Opening July 7

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

"Tennessee-based ceramicist Peterson's style reflects both contemporary and classical sensibilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Railroad Workers 1 hr HiRailLife 1
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 3 hr JCPete 34,459
Unlucky me Wed Shameonme 27
party supplies Wed atxvibes 1
News Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested For Assault (Aug '07) Wed Ex employee 11
Crooked Cops (May '14) Jun 13 Metwo 2
chatt pain clinics (Jan '12) Jun 12 Dee 36
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC