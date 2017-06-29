Gaines Charged In Case In Which Gun Was Placed To Man's Head At Security Firm On Lee Highway
Police have charged Aramis Gaines in a case in which a man said a gun was placed on the side of his head outside a security firm on Lee Highway.
