Gaines Charged In Case In Which Gun W...

Gaines Charged In Case In Which Gun Was Placed To Man's Head At Security Firm On Lee Highway

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Police have charged Aramis Gaines in a case in which a man said a gun was placed on the side of his head outside a security firm on Lee Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Captain Hook'd Fishing channel 16 min rossvillealum 1
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 3 hr tuffet Over N OUT 34,986
This is what it now takes to get a job??? 5 hr ThomasA 26
Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09) Jun 27 Snoopy 736
Wedding information. Jun 26 Mom of a great da... 1
Unitarian Universalist not church Jun 26 Duh 2
Supposed Best Rated Cosmetic / Plastic Surgeons... (Sep '12) Jun 26 Autumn2457 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC