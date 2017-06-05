Free Patriotic Organ Concert Is June 27
The Chattanooga Music Club will present its free 11th Annual Patriotic Organ Concert at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium at 399 McCallie Ave. on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. The family friendly event is open to the public and will feature two silent movies this year.
