Free Patriotic Organ Concert Is June 27

Free Patriotic Organ Concert Is June 27

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Chattanooga Music Club will present its free 11th Annual Patriotic Organ Concert at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium at 399 McCallie Ave. on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. The family friendly event is open to the public and will feature two silent movies this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 2 hr Deport Sassy 34,391
I want to know 7 hr Eternal truth 6
Swingers club (Apr '14) 8 hr look4u 20
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) Tue look4u 32
News John 'Thunder' Thornton plans 9,000-acre Marion... (Mar '12) Jun 3 James 62
Leah Ketterer Jun 2 Gill 1
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) May 31 Allaroundit 12
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC