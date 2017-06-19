Former students invited to reunion of...

Former students invited to reunion of Smallwood

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Former students, faculty and staff of the Children's Re-Education Center at Moccasin Bend in Chattanooga during the years 1968-1969 are invited to a reunion gathering at the center from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. Coffee and light pastries will be provided. Bring old photographs and chairs.

