EngagementsEngagements: Emma Ragan & ...

EngagementsEngagements: Emma Ragan & Frank TatumEngagements: Emma...

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Jackson Sun

Engagements: Emma Ragan & Frank Tatum Ragan and Tatum Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Brian Ragan, of Dickson, Tennessee, are pleased to announce the engagement... Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/life/announcements/engagements/2017/06/11/engagements-emma-ragan-frank-tatum/102530836/ Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Brian Ragan, of Dickson, Tennessee, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Emma Rebecca Ragan, to Clifford Francis Tatum, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Rogers Tatum, Sr., of Henderson, Tennessee. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Floyd Hall, of Burns, Tennessee, and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Dale Ragan, of Dickson, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unlucky me 1 hr AngelaD 10
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 8 hr Bull crap 34,355
any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13) 12 hr ufclady 7
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) 17 hr Call me quick 33
Sherry (Dunlavy) Loach & Taylor Loach Fri RedBetty 1
I want to know Thu Eternal truth 12
Swingers club (Apr '14) Jun 8 look4u 20
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC