EngagementsEngagements: Emma Ragan & Frank TatumEngagements: Emma...

Engagements: Emma Ragan & Frank Tatum
Engagements: Emma Ragan & Frank Tatum Ragan and Tatum Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Brian Ragan, of Dickson, Tennessee, are pleased to announce the engagement... Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/life/announcements/engagements/2017/06/11/engagements-emma-ragan-frank-tatum/102530836/ Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Brian Ragan, of Dickson, Tennessee, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Emma Rebecca Ragan, to Clifford Francis Tatum, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Rogers Tatum, Sr., of Henderson, Tennessee. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Floyd Hall, of Burns, Tennessee, and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Dale Ragan, of Dickson, Tennessee.
