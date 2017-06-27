Drone Flight Basics Class Offered At Chattanooga State
Chattanooga State's Continuing Education Department has scheduled a one-day class to teach the basics of drone flight utilizing provided equipment on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The instructor will review the basics needed for operation of drones that may be utilized following completion of the course.
