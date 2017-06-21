DeVos picks private student loan chie...

DeVos picks private student loan chief to head government loan program

9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said this week she plans to appoint Arthur Wayne Johnson, the chief executive of a private student loan company, to run the federal government's trillion-dollar financial aid operations. The announcement Tuesday did not mention Johnson's role as founder and chief executive of Reunion Student Loan Finance Corporation, based in South Dakota.

