DeVos picks private student loan chief to head government loan program
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said this week she plans to appoint Arthur Wayne Johnson, the chief executive of a private student loan company, to run the federal government's trillion-dollar financial aid operations. The announcement Tuesday did not mention Johnson's role as founder and chief executive of Reunion Student Loan Finance Corporation, based in South Dakota.
