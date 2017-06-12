Corker, Other Senators Announce Agreement On Russia Sanctions
U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Chairman Mike Crapo , Ranking Member Sherrod Brown , Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker and Ranking Member Ben Cardin on Monday announced a bipartisan agreement on legislation to strengthen and expand current U.S. sanctions on Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Okay
|34,414
|Unlucky me
|10 hr
|Rickybobby
|20
|Crooked Cops (May '14)
|22 hr
|Metwo
|2
|chatt pain clinics (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Dee
|36
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Jun 11
|Jack
|505
|any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13)
|Jun 10
|ufclady
|7
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Jun 10
|Call me quick
|33
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC